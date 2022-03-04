City of Montrose adds Nye building to historic register

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose City councilors unanimously voted to place the S.H. Nye building on the City of Montrose’s Register of Historic Places.

According to the press release, William Reis, the city planner, states the building played a key role in the development of Downtown Montrose.

S.H. Nye building (City of Montrose Archives)

The Nye building is significant due to its association with Samuel Huntington Nye, a prominent Montrose rancher, businessman, and civic leader.

Montrose County was established in 1883, and Nye was one of the first three commissioners.

The building became the ninth historic structure in the city’s registry.

