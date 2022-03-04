Advertisement

City of Montrose adds Nye building to historic register

S.H. Nye building
S.H. Nye building(City of Montrose Archives)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose City councilors unanimously voted to place the S.H. Nye building on the City of Montrose’s Register of Historic Places.

According to the press release, William Reis, the city planner, states the building played a key role in the development of Downtown Montrose.

The Nye building is significant due to its association with Samuel Huntington Nye, a prominent Montrose rancher, businessman, and civic leader.

Montrose County was established in 1883, and Nye was one of the first three commissioners.

The building became the ninth historic structure in the city’s registry.

