Bars react to extended hours permit in Colorado state legislature

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s a bill in the Colorado state legislature that could change the rules around liquor licensing. It’s called the ‘Alcohol Beverages Extended Service Hours Permit’ and it would allow bars to push back their closing time from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

“I think it’ll probably be more popular on the front range than here primarily because we don’t have as many places that could take advantage of those opportunities,” said owner of Charlie Dwellington’s Liz Sinclair. I’m proud of the state for looking at ways they can help since this industry has suffered a lot in the last two years because of Covid. So I’m super supportive of it assuming people act responsibly with it.”

Liz does go on to say she probably wouldn’t go forward with a permit herself as her bar and their regular clientele are comfortable with the current hours.

Kiffanie Davidson has been a bartender at Wrigley field for three years and she says she thinks it could be beneficial for bars that are busy.

“I think it depends on what kind of bar you’re looking at,” said Davidson. “If you’re looking at a nightclub that’s downtown or in the city, that’s probably a great thing. If you’re open and busy and having that kind of atmosphere where people are in here until 4 a.m. that’s great.”

She says on the other hand she doesn’t think its a good idea for local bars like Wrigley Field.

“Smaller local bars that are bar and restaurants and things like that you have to worry about your energy bill, water bill and the cost of keeping your employee there,” said Davidson.

She also brings up the point of safety. Such as driving to work later that morning or bringing kids to school with the later closing time.

“I personally don’t like the idea of being open until 4 a.m. because bartenders and bars already hold a huge liability in the risk of drinking and driving,” said Davidson.

Chad Geery and his wife own Scallywags and he says he’s on the fence about the bill. He says it would be great for those people who get off work late so they can still go out after work and enjoy a social life. But he also says having somebody work the extra two hours is hard if nobody comes in.

“You’re still paying those employees for those hours,” said Geery. “Also usually by 2 a.m. people need to go home and take a nap.”

Tina Manchee, owner of Two Rivers Tavern, says she sees this bill as a great opportunity for certain kinds of businesses.

“I think it would be beneficial for several businesses as far as, I’m a venue, so I have live shows, and sometimes live shows go over,” said Manchee. “So it would give me the ability not to have to hurry up and scramble to do last call and get everyone out of the building.”

If this bill passes, a business licensee must obtain a permit from both the state and local licensing authorities before operating during extended hours. So each individual business can choose to participate in getting this extended hours permit or not.

This bill is currently in the 2022 regular session of the Colorado state legislative session. It will be voted on later in the session, likely this April.

