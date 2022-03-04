Advertisement

Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A missing teenager out of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported. It was canceled later after it was reported Alexis had been found.

Alexis was reported missing after she her off home in Lenoir City around on Thursday with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson, according to TBI.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Nicholson has been taken into custody. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

