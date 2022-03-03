Advertisement

SWAP to hold youth job fair in Grand Junction March 10

Certain employers have indicated that they will hire people age 14 and up. With shifts focused on weekends and after school hours.
SWAP youth job fair
SWAP youth job fair(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The School to Work Alliance Program, also known as SWAP, is holding a youth career fair on March 10 for high school students.

The fair will feature a variety of 69 employers in different industries. Certain employers have indicated that they will hire people age 14 and up with shifts focused on weekends and after school hours.

The career center has been holding various workshops for students to prepare, such as resume writing and mock interviews. Youth attending is asked to bring their resume, come dressed appropriately, and be ready to interview with potential employers.

“This has been one of the hugest turnouts from employers this year to have 69 businesses and resource agencies that want to be here,” said School to Work Alliance Program coordinator Julie Lovato. “Even today, they’re contacting us saying can we come to your job fair?”

The job fair will be outside at the career center located at 2935 North Ave. in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. School will not be held that day so students can attend.

For more information, visit www.gjswap.org.

Students and parents who have questions are asked to call 970-254-6011.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E 1/2 Road and Bentwood Street
Sheriff’s deputies pursue vehicle, multiple arrests made
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Colorado's gas prices are being impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, according to AAA.
Conflict in Ukraine impacting Colorado gas prices
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
Highline Lake State Park
Highline Lake State Park delays boat ramp opening

Latest News

Samaritan Aviation uses seaplanes to transport residents of rural Papua New Guinea communities...
Samaritan Aviation makes stop in Montrose to connect with supporters
Curtis Swift, co-owner of Mesa Lavender Farms
Local business owner is in need of a new kidney, but the donation process is problematic
Arson trial closing arguments
Arson trial closing arguments
SWAP to hold youth job fair in Grand Junction March 10
SWAP to hold youth job fair in Grand Junction March 10
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers