SWAP to hold youth job fair in Grand Junction March 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The School to Work Alliance Program, also known as SWAP, is holding a youth career fair on March 10 for high school students.

The fair will feature a variety of 69 employers in different industries. Certain employers have indicated that they will hire people age 14 and up with shifts focused on weekends and after school hours.

The career center has been holding various workshops for students to prepare, such as resume writing and mock interviews. Youth attending is asked to bring their resume, come dressed appropriately, and be ready to interview with potential employers.

“This has been one of the hugest turnouts from employers this year to have 69 businesses and resource agencies that want to be here,” said School to Work Alliance Program coordinator Julie Lovato. “Even today, they’re contacting us saying can we come to your job fair?”

The job fair will be outside at the career center located at 2935 North Ave. in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. School will not be held that day so students can attend.

For more information, visit www.gjswap.org.

Students and parents who have questions are asked to call 970-254-6011.

