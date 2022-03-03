Samaritan Aviation makes stop in Montrose to connect with supporters

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Samaritan Aviation made a stop in Montrose on Wednesday to connect with community members who support the organization’s work. The group, founded in Montrose in 2000, provides medical transport and Christian ministry services for communities in Papua New Guinea, a country in the southwestern Pacific region, north of Australia.

“We’re trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus, we’re just trying to be love in action,” explained Samaritan Aviation Co-Founder and CEO Mark Palm.

According to him, residents of remote communities in Papua New Guinea face major barriers to accessing the nearest hospital. “These people that live in this area travel by canoe one to three to five days just to get to that only hospital, and a lot of people before we came were dying along the way.”

Palm recounting the story of transporting a pregnant mother to the hospital who had been in labor for three days. When her husband later arrived because there was not enough room for him on the plane, he did think she had survived the ordeal.

“He showed up at the morgue and they said, ‘No, she’s not here. Why don’t you check the labor-delivery room at the hospital?’ And so, he walked in and there’s his wife alive, holding twin babies who were alive as well. And, you know I remember walking in and, just sitting with them, talking with them... just being thankful to God for their lives,” described the pilot.

To find out more about Samaritan Aviation, including how to support the organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.