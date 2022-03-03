Advertisement

Reckless Kelly headlining Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival

Other artists performing include Joshua Ray Walker and Ragland
The Montrose County Event Center is located at 1036 N 7th St, Montrose, CO, 81401.
The Montrose County Event Center is located at 1036 N 7th St, Montrose, CO, 81401.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Event Center is announcing the musical line-up for its Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival.

Grammy-winning artist Reckless Kelly will be headlining. According to organizers, the event helps celebrate Montrose’s agricultural heritage. It will be taking place on Apr. 23. The location will be at the Montrose Co. Event Center’s indoor arena at 1036 N 7th St, Montrose, CO, 81401. Tickets range from $20 to $60.

According to events manager Lauren Moore, ”We are really really excited for Reckless Kelly to come and be our headliner for this year’s Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Music Festival.”

Other artists performing include Joshua Ray Walker and Ragland. Tickets go on sale Mar. 4 at 5 p.m.

