Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E 1/2 Road and Bentwood Street
Sheriff’s deputies pursue vehicle, multiple arrests made
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Tina Peters served on her way to court appearance
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
An unidentified male suspect caused property damage at two businesses.
Crime of the week: Suspect causes property damage at two businesses
Robinson Theatre
Mesa County Commissioners give stamp of approval to replace Robinson Theatre

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
On Tuesday, Russian bombing of Kyiv's TV tower also damaged the Holocaust memorial at the Babi...
Ukrainian Jews respond to Putin's 'Nazi' rhetoric