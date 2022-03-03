Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to...
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to have stolen a pickup truck in Clifton back in October.(Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to have stolen a pickup truck in Clifton back in October.

According to MCSO, the vehicle is a white Silverado that was stolen from a residence. The truck was recovered a few months later in Weld County.

MCSO asks if you have any information regarding the identity of the two individuals, submit a tip or call the sheriff’s office at 970-242-6707. Tips can also be submitted through Mesa County Crime Stoppers.

