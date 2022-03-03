Mesa County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to identify two suspects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two individuals who are believed to have stolen a pickup truck in Clifton back in October.

According to MCSO, the vehicle is a white Silverado that was stolen from a residence. The truck was recovered a few months later in Weld County.

MCSO asks if you have any information regarding the identity of the two individuals, submit a tip or call the sheriff’s office at 970-242-6707. Tips can also be submitted through Mesa County Crime Stoppers.

