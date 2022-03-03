Advertisement

Law enforcement activity near Appleton Elementary causes short shelter-in-place

LCSO logo.
LCSO logo.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Valley School District 51, Appleton Elementary School was briefly placed under a shelter-in-place Thursday morning.

From 10:10 to 10:36 a.m., the school was is a shelter-in-place due to law enforcement activity in the area from multiple agencies.

According to authorities, an investigation is being led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department.

Details about the increased law enforcement activity near the school have not yet been released at this time.

