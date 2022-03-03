Investigation completed into allegations Tina Peters recorded a court hearing

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office has completed its investigation into allegations that Tina Peters recorded a court hearing (Court Case No. 2021CR1312) on Feb. 7 against Judge Matthew D. Barret’s order and then lied to him about whether she did.

While criminal charges are possible in this type of situation, such a charge would result in considerable expense and delays in the court’s ability to address Peters’ conduct. A contempt citation, if proven, permits the judge to more quickly determine what the appropriate remedy or punishment should be for Peters’ actions.

Today, the court issued a contempt citation. Peters must appear before Judge Valerie J. Robison at 11 a.m. on March 31 to show cause, if any, why she should not be held in contempt and sanctions imposed due to her failure to be truthful in court.

This is separate from the DA Office’s ongoing investigation into criminal activity surrounding the security breach of Mesa County voting equipment. No arrests have been made related to the security breach investigation.