Investigation completed into allegations Tina Peters recorded a court hearing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a press release regarding the investigation on allegations Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters recorded a court hearing in February.
Tina Peters attended the court case hearing People v. Belinda Knisley.
According to an affidavit, Paralegal Haley Gonzalez noticed Peters had an iPad sitting on her lap, the rear camera facing District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
The affidavit goes on to state Gonzalez brought this to the attention of Deputy DA Jonathan Mosher. As Rubinstein allowed the attorneys to have a bench conference, Peters turned her iPad toward a different direction and closed it.
Before the clerk closed her iPad, the document states that Gonzalez noticed the camera app was opened and at the top of the screen a red dot, indicating Peters was recording.
In early February, an arrest warrant was issued for Peters’ arrest on the charge of obstructing a peace officer, pertaining to executing a search warrant for the iPad.
