Closing arguments in juvenile arson case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday for the juvenile facing arson charges in connection to a church fire. The case involves a destructive fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fruita. It happened in April of last year.

The prosecution argued that the now 17 year old charged last year is guilty of criminal mischief in an excess of $1 million, as well as first degree arson, second degree burglary and attempted burglary.

The fire was first reported in the early morning hours of April 26, 2021 at the Church in Fruita.

Wednesday during closing arguments, the prosecution said a 17 year old broke into the building through a window, knowingly damaged property and ignited a fire to destroy the church.

Prosecutors also say the 17 year old’s testimony during the trial was not consistent with the evidence obtained from first responders. For example, the 17 year old testified they heard an alarm go off when in fact, first responders say there was no audible alarm in place.

Prosecution argues that five points of the origin of the fire were found, providing proof that it was intentional. Such as toilet paper found by singed carpet and melted cotton balls found on a painting. As well as five river stones found inside used to break the window.

The prosecution went on to say investigators found lighters in the 17 year old’s room during a search.

Prosecutors say the burglary charges are from a separate incident April 30 at ‘Family Dollar’ in Fruita.

The defense on the other hand believes the 17 year old is innocent. They say the 17 year old was accompanied by a now 13 year old who they say is the one ultimately responsible for the destructive fire. The 17 year old facing charges did testify during the trial that the 13 year old is to blame.

The defense teams say both teens admitted during their testimony to being there in the parking lot of the church at the time of the fire.

The defense also says the 13 year old acted assertively in court, did not show remorse, forgot key details and seemed more concerned with matching the police report and less with memory recall.

The defense says the 13 year old’s room and phone were never searched. They believe the case is missing valuable information by not considering this 13 year old as a suspect.

The judge in the case listened to closing arguments for both sides Wednesday. He is expected to make his decision on the case coming up on March 16 at 10:30 a.m.

