Advertisement

WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’

It’s a sentiment most of us share when the weekend comes to an end. But one Andover pre-kindergartner is putting those back-to-school, back-to-work, blah feelin
By Amanda Alvarado and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like a “case of the Mondays” can hit all of us, no matter how old or young we are.

Andover Public Schools shared a video of 4-year-old Landry King as he walked down his driveway to catch the bus Monday morning, KWCH reported.

The video, submitted by his mom, shows the boy walk to the bus, stop and then fall back on his backpack. He looked fine, but the bus assistant comes to the rescue to check on him.

“Please tell the bus assistant for the Prairie Creek preschool run thank you for being so patient with my 4-year-old who had a severe case of the Mondays today,” his mother Missi King said. “I think we all feel like him on Mondays.”

Landry’s parents explained that when he gets tired, he gets a bit “grumpy” and “overdramatic.”

“I saw somebody comment that growing up is learning how to do that in your head instead of in physical form,” King said. “I think that’s why it’s so relatable, to see the bus and be like, ‘I can’t do it today.’”

Landry says that is exactly what happened.

“I just had to put on my mask, so I did like this and got so tired I laid down and dropped,” he said.

Landry’s parents said their intent for sending the video from Monday was to thank the bus driver for her patience in dealing with a preschooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Colorado's gas prices are being impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, according to AAA.
Conflict in Ukraine impacting Colorado gas prices
Highline Lake State Park
Highline Lake State Park delays boat ramp opening
Montrose Regional Health sign
Two new medical campuses coming to Montrose next year
Colorado voters will decide who will be their next secretary of state in 2022's upcoming...
Reaction to Tina Peters, Jena Griswold running for Colorado Secretary of State

Latest News

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv; UN votes to demand Russian withdrawal
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden administration: COVID-19 should no longer ‘dictate how we live’