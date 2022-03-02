Sheriff’s deputies pursue vehicle, multiple arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Early Wednesday morning, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a vehicle after the driver failed to pull over. According to our photographer who was at the scene, this occurred in the area of E 1/2 Road and Bentwood Street near Central High School.

Deputies were trying to pull a vehicle over, though it’s unclear why they were being asked to pull over. The driver failed to yield. At some point when the driver was fleeing, they reportedly struck a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies then began a pursuit of the vehicle.

Eventually deputies managed to pull the vehicle over. Multiple people were arrested at the scene.

Details are still very limited at this time. This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.