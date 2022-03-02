Reaction to Tina Peters, Jena Griswold running for Colorado Secretary of State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Reaction is coming in with regards to who is running for Colorado Secretary of State. Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, one of a number of GOP candidates, announced her run on Feb. 14. Incumbent Democrat Sec. of State Jena Griswold has also announced her candidacy for a second term.

The secretary of state oversees the issuance of business licenses and the maintenance of election system security in the state. Peters originally announced a re-election campaign for her current office as clerk and recorder, but withdrew from that to run for secretary of state. Candidates are not allowed to run for two offices at the same time in Colorado.

The two are campaigning amid ongoing disagreement between them, with both levelling allegations against the other. Griswold has alleged that Peters allowed a security breach in county voting systems, and has faulted Peters’ handling of election security. Peters maintains that Griswold is retaliating against her for investigating the 2020 election.

David Levine with the nonpartisan Alliance for Securing Democracy says he does not want Peters to take over as the secretary of state. According to him, “Clerk Peters has questions about the 2020 presidential election and has presented no evidence to suggest that there were any concerns with that election. And so I remain incredibly concerned about Clerk Peters’ behavior and conduct.”

Kelly Sloan, conservative columnist and political consultant, argued that “the last four years have seen the secretary of state’s office in Colorado as politicized.” He has not been thrilled with Griswold’s handling of the office, but has reservations about Peters as well.

In his view, “I don’t think people want the secretary of state’s office to be hyperpolitical. I think they’ve been seeing that with Jena Griswold, and I think a lot of people see that with Tina Peters obviously as well.”

Maria Keenan with the Mesa Co. Democratic Party is praising Griswold’s record.

According to her, “I don’t think [Griswold] has brought more politics into the office. I think she’s just trying to protect the voting system for Colorado, and if you look at her record she has done that... she has implemented a lot of security for, across our counties, to make sure that our elections are safe, and I feel that Peters doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

Levine agrees with Sloan’s view that Griswold brought in more politics than was best for the office, such as when she weighed-in on abortion legislation in Alabama.

“For those who have raised concerns about her politicization of the office... I think some of those concerns have, appear to have, some merit,” explained Levine. However, he did commend her oversight of election system security.

Sloan pointed towards GOP candidate Pam Anderson as someone he thinks would be a good choice for the position.

