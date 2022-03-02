Mesa County Commissioners give stamp of approval to replace Robinson Theatre

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners are offering their letter of support for Colorado Mesa University’s project to replace and rebuild Robinson Theatre. The proposal will now go to the state of Colorado for funding support since the state is currently receiving a lot of federal funds.

The beloved Robinson Theatre has been a staple of CMU for 50 years. But due to some maintenance issues and desire to turn this theater into a performance destination spot, not just a college performing arts venue, leaders around the community are requesting funds to replace Robinson.

“The current theater is very old and very small,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “They have a lot of limitations. So now that the federal government is doling out a lot of money, we feel like we want to support them in this effort because its an expensive project. I think its 60 million dollars to completely tear down and rebuild this theater.”

Davis says the request is now going before the joint budget commission for the state of Colorado in the next day or two.

“So this is just us sending a letter to them saying this is a really good project, it has broad support here in our community,” said Davis. “This isn’t just CMU asking for this money, this is CMU asking for the money with a coalition of support from many different partners and Mesa County is just one of those partners.”

CMU President John Marshall says the facility has served the community well for many decades but there’s some flaws. Including water in the basement, a failing HVAC and dated technology.

“As we think about trying to put a flag in the ground for performing arts in western Colorado for the next 50 years, it really became clear that Robinson Theater needs to be rebuilt,” said Marshall.

President Marshall says by increasing the capacity and updating the technology, they could turn Robinson into something more than a college performing arts center.

“It’s one thing to build a university theater, it’s entirely different to build a community asset for the entire region,” said Marshall. “We want to build a theater that yes is befitting for the world class faculty and students we have in our performing arts programs, but also something that can serve as an attraction.”

President Marshall goes on to say today Robinson sits about 650 people. They think by increasing that to about 800, they can really increase the quality and availability of offerings.

“Right now there are shows that travel between Denver and Salt Lake and there’s no where to stop,” said Marshall. “If we can give them the kind of venue where they could stop, we can bring additional high quality shows to Grand Junction.”

President Marshall say they anticipate this new theater will complement the Avalon Theater and not take away from it or serve as competition. But to serve as something different. As well as increasing the quality for their students and faculty.

If funding is granted at the state level, CMU will have to do some additional fundraising. But assuming all that goes well, after that they hope to begin work on this this summer. With a completion date in two years.

