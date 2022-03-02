Crime of the week: Suspect causes property damage at two businesses
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 11:40 p.m., an unidentified male suspect caused property damage at two businesses. He stole a newspaper vending box located at 2400 block of Patterson Rd., which caused an estimated $600 in property damage. Then proceeded to another nearby business in the 600 block of 24 1/2 Rd., causing an additional estimated $2,600 in property damage.
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking if you have any information of the individual involved in the crime, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 241-7867 or download the P3tips APP. For more information, visit www.241stop.com
