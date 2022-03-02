Advertisement

Central High School highlighting impact of health clinic on school grounds

Central High principal Lanc Sellden addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday
Central High School principal Lanc Sellden addressed the board of education on Tuesday.
Central High School principal Lanc Sellden addressed the board of education on Tuesday.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central High School is highlighting the impact its health clinic has had on students and their families.

Central High principal Lanc Sellden addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday. The clinic is a partnership with Marillac Health, who was also represented at the meeting. According to Sellden and Marillac Health, the clinic breaks down barriers students can face getting healthcare. One of the biggest health issues in students the clinic is seeing is difficulties related to mental health.

Sellden explained that, ”I’ve seen an amazing impact that its had on our school, and just students getting help preventatively instead of reactively.”

Other agenda items at Tuesday’s meeting included student group presentations, a contract amendment request from Mesa Valley Community School, and audience comments.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow Operators across Grand Junction
Tow truck parade to honor long time towing company owner
Colorado's gas prices are being impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, according to AAA.
Conflict in Ukraine impacting Colorado gas prices
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

Latest News

Adoptable Puppy at Mesa County Animal Services
Mesa County Animal Services helping reduce spay and neuter costs at local vets
Robinson Theatre
Mesa County Commissioners give stamp of approval to replace Robinson Theatre
Mesa County Commissioners give stamp of approval to replace Robinson Theatre
Mesa County Commissioners give stamp of approval to replace Robinson Theatre
Mesa County Animal Services helping reduce spay and neuter costs at local vets
Mesa County Animal Services helping reduce spay and neuter costs at local vets