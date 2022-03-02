Advertisement

Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day

A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she was set to get married. (CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC, KIMBERLY WOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Indiana bride on a heart transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor - four days before she was set to get married.

After a last-minute wedding, she got a new heart.

It was not the ceremony Kimberly Woods had planned to have. Her nuptials were supposed to be four days later, but at the last minute she rushed to the altar after getting the call.

“We weren’t expecting this phone call for years down the road,” she said.

Six months earlier, Woods found out she needed a new heart and joined the waiting list.

She’d been living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that’s often genetic and can cause the heart muscle to be abnormally thick, making it harder to pump blood.

“I knew that my body was definitely declining a lot more, just my heart declining and the days were getting a lot more rough,” Woods said.

Her doctor at Cleveland Clinic says many times HCM goes undiagnosed - most with the disease have few to no symptoms.

But after exercise, some have shortness of breath, chest pain or may even faint.

There may be a rapid heartbeat or a heart murmur detected.

There could also be some leg swelling. Those are signs to see a doctor.

“(The doctor) who will, in turn, order an echocardiogram,” said Dr. J. Emanuel Finet, Cleveland Clinic. “And that will be the first stage in the diagnosis.”

A little more than five months into recovery, Woods’ heart is healthy.

“Just knowing that she’s got a good heart that will last her, and that I get to have her healthy and forever!” said Tony Woods, her husband.

In June, the couple plans to have a wedding reception. Since she wore her rehearsal dress during the first ceremony, she’ll be able to show off her wedding dress for the first time.

The couple’s also planning a honeymoon that’s not spent in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

