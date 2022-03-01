Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow Operators across Grand Junction
Tow truck parade to honor long time towing company owner
Colorado's gas prices are being impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, according to AAA.
Conflict in Ukraine impacting Colorado gas prices
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled

Latest News

Wyandotte first responders rescue a dog that was stranded on the icy Detroit River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa's wallet worries in State of the Union...
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free...
Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount