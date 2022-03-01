Advertisement

Highline Lake State Park delays boat ramp opening

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced a delay in the opening of the Highline Lake State Park boat ramp.

CPW crews had lowered water levels to make repairs on the barrier net and to allow aquatic biologists to survey the lake. Those low water levels in the lake revealed damage to a portion of the boat ramp, which must be repaired before use.

According to CPW, the new opening date for the boat ramp will April 8, 2022.

For more information about Highline Lake State Park, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

