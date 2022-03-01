Conflict in Ukraine impacting Colorado gas prices

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the American Automobile Association, Colorado is seeing the highest average gas prices for this time of year since 2014. One of the reasons behind that, says the organization, is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have sent jitters across the global oil market,” explained Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

AAA is warning that motorists should expect to pay higher prices for gas throughout 2022. The best way to save is to drive less, but that is not an option for many. In that case, AAA is saying drivers just need to adjust their budgets.

Small ways to increase fuel efficiency include keeping a car’s weight as low as possible. Drivers can do that by taking out any items stored inside that they are not using. Keeping up with a car’s maintenance schedule, and making sure an automobile’s tire pressure is what it should be, can also help increase fuel efficiency.

AAA outlined where Grand Junction’s gas prices stand compared to previous benchmarks. Monday’s average gas price was $3.31, Sunday’s was $3.32, and the previous week’s was $3.29.

The average from a month ago was $3.20, and a year ago it was $2.64.

On July 15, 2008, Grand Junction’s average price reached its highest level ever recorded at $4.23.

According to McKinley, ”The fact of the matter is there’s very little that the president or Congress can do to make gas prices cheaper because we’re part of an international market. One reason prices are so high is because OPEC-plus, the major oil cartel, has not been producing what they told us they would. One reason prices are up is because demand is going up as the omicron variant eases.”

He further explained that tapping into the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve would not have significant impact because that supply is not enough to counteract current market forces.

