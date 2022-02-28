Advertisement

Spring Open Burn Season permits available for purchase

Spring open burn season begins March 1 - Mesa County Public Health
Spring open burn season begins March 1 - Mesa County Public Health
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has announced the beginning of their Spring Open Burn Season.

Open Burn Season will begin on Tuesday, March 1 and will run until Saturday, April 30 in the City of Grand Junction and until Tuesday, May 31 in Mesa County.

Burn permits for the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County can be purchased through MCPH. Residents can apply for a burn permit online at mesacounty.us/BurnPermits, by visiting the health department located at 510 29 1/2 Rd., or by calling (970) 248-6900.

For more information on burning restrictions and to purchase a burn permit, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

