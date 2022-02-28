Advertisement

Montrose Police Department releases Online Accident Reporting tool

Montrose Police Department News Release
Montrose Police Department News Release
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department is rolling out a new directive to help officers respond and focus on high priority calls. The department is releasing a new reporting tool to give citizens the ability to directly file minor motor vehicle accident reports online.

The department says under the new directive, “department patrol officers will only respond to motor vehicle crashes occurring on private property under the following circumstances: serious bodily injury or death, DUI/DUID, reckless driving, or when emergency medical services are summoned to the scene.”

Residents can access the Online Accident Reporting tool here.

The online system connects the user to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles online accident report system. To use this system, the accident must meet each of the following criteria:

  • No fatality or injury requiring medical attention was sustained by any person(s) involved in the accident.
  • The accident is not an alleged hit and run or, if it is an alleged hit and run, there is no information on the other driver involved in the accident.
  • The accident does not involve damage to any public property other than wildlife.
  • No drivers involved in the accident are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or of having insurance or driver’s license violations.

For residents who need assistance with the online reporting tool, kiosks will be available in the lobby of City Hall, located at 433 South First Street, a customer service technician will be present to assist.

If the public needs help for any in-progress incident, crime, or emergency they can still call WestCo Dispatch at 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line for other matters at (970) 249-9110.

For more information about the online reporting tool, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

