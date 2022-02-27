Advertisement

No shot clock? No problem. Montrose is off to the Sweet 16!

Montrose led 17-12 entering the 4th quarter, by far the lowest-scoring game we’ve seen all season
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Saturday, February 26th:

CHSAA State Basketball Tournament — Boys

Durango 20, Montrose 39 (up next: vs #20 Discovery Canyon)

Palisade 27, Centaurus 58

Rifle 48, Falcon 72

District Basketball Tournaments — Boys

Dove Creek 48, Caprock Academy 68 (Eagles win 1A District 1)

Delta 33, Aspen 59

District Basketball Tournaments — Girls

Grand Valley 41, Delta 33 (Cardinals win 3A Western Slope League)

NCAA Baseball

Northwest Nazarene 2, Colorado Mesa 5 (Game 1)

Northwest Nazarene 0, Colorado Mesa 8 (Game 2)

RMAC Basketball

Colorado Mesa 77, Fort Lewis 54 (Women)

Colorado Mesa 81, Fort Lewis 75 (Men)

NBA Basketball

Sacramento 110, Nuggets 115

NHL Hockey

Winnipeg 3, Avalanche 6

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation at 547 Glen Road
Situation on Glen Road
Skill Wheel Arcade
FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
CDC recommends people to get vaccinates and boosted in all three levels of risk to protect...
CDC eases mask wearing guidance in low-risk communities
Photos of Afghan people
Grand Valley Resettlement Program welcomes first Afghan family

Latest News

Dawson Collins, Ryan Wheeler, Donnie Negus, Collin Metzgar, and Seth Latham are all heading to...
BREAKING: Five CMU wrestlers qualify for nationals
Fruita Monument crushed Horizon to keep their championship hopes alive
Fruita Monument and Central advance to Sweet 16
KJCT Sports - 2/23/22
KJCT Sports - 2/23/22
Central's Andrew Serrano will represent Team USA at an international tournament this summer
Athlete of the Week: Andrew Serrano