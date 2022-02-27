No shot clock? No problem. Montrose is off to the Sweet 16!
Montrose led 17-12 entering the 4th quarter, by far the lowest-scoring game we’ve seen all season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Saturday, February 26th:
CHSAA State Basketball Tournament — Boys
Durango 20, Montrose 39 (up next: vs #20 Discovery Canyon)
Palisade 27, Centaurus 58
Rifle 48, Falcon 72
District Basketball Tournaments — Boys
Dove Creek 48, Caprock Academy 68 (Eagles win 1A District 1)
Delta 33, Aspen 59
District Basketball Tournaments — Girls
Grand Valley 41, Delta 33 (Cardinals win 3A Western Slope League)
NCAA Baseball
Northwest Nazarene 2, Colorado Mesa 5 (Game 1)
Northwest Nazarene 0, Colorado Mesa 8 (Game 2)
RMAC Basketball
Colorado Mesa 77, Fort Lewis 54 (Women)
Colorado Mesa 81, Fort Lewis 75 (Men)
NBA Basketball
Sacramento 110, Nuggets 115
NHL Hockey
Winnipeg 3, Avalanche 6
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.