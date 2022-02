GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa dominated their regional wrestling tournament. Here are the five CMU wrestlers heading to nationals in St. Louis, Missouri:

Ryan Wheeler (149 lbs) — 1st

Donnie Negus (197) — 2nd

Dawson Collins (125) — 3rd

Collin Metzgar (133) — 3rd

Seth Latham (174) — 3rd

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.