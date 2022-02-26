Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Glenwood Canyon Reconstruction Project site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Western Colorado Friday, Feb. 25, and Thursday, Feb. 24, as part of a tour of the Glenwood Canyon Reconstruction Project site.

The secretary, along with senators Bennet, Hickenlooper, and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew, met with members of the media in Glenwood Canyon, as Buttigieg highlighted how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is aimed at helping Colorado and other states work to carry out projects, which are supposed to relieve congestion, reinforce the supply chain and create jobs among other things.

“The focus on resilience that’s in the presence of bipartisan infrastructure is going to be especially important for reasons like this,” said Buttigieg. “We also saw how important transit is here. People think of transit as something that happens in the biggest and most dense cities. But the cost of living in the communities here, it’s an economic lifeline here for people to be able to live where they can afford to live and get to work where they can work to earn a living.”

Secretary Buttigieg also praised the state of Colorado, CDOT, and first responders for their work in responding to the devastating mudslide that closed I-70 for two weeks during the summer.

“What we want to focus on doing, we want to make sure we can prevent or prepare ways that put less pressure on those first responders and those people who risk being caught in fast-moving extreme events. That’s why there’s a focus on things like evacuation routes ways to shore up and prevent damage to critical infrastructure that’s in this area. And make sure folks like the CDOT team have the assets and resources they need to very quickly respond to anything that might be coming.”

A large part of Buttigieg’s message focused on climate change and how the Infrastructure Law is also geared at tackling climate change from the transportation standpoint and says changes made in Colorado can be a beacon to the rest of the nation.

“The solutions that are reached here in Colorado can very much be an example for the rest of us. You look at the climate impacts here, and unfortunately, the combination of climate impact here is about as extreme as it gets. That can be applied in a lot of different places.”

The secretary went on to acknowledge that transportation is one of the biggest contributors of greenhouse gases but says he views it as a challenge to be the biggest part of the solution.

“No one piece is going to solve everything even within transportation. We’re working on aviation and shipping, which are going to be harder to decarbonize than surface transportation. But if you add all these pieces together, we can get this done, and the truth is we have no alternative. Because if we fail to get this done, the consequences are just unacceptable.”

Senator John Hickenlooper was also touring the area with Secretary Buttigieg and praised CDOT for the work they did to reopen the canyon and says Colorado knows all too well the effects of natural disasters.

“Colorado knows, probably better than almost any other state in the country, how fierce mother nature can be with the Grizzly Creek fire in 2020, left damage that made us vulnerable to these incredible mudslides,” said Hickenlooper.

In terms of when the project will be finished, CDOT’s executive director said the main work on the road was actually finished around Christmas time, but going forward, the work will be getting sediment out of the river before the spring flooding season. Which she says they’re on track to do.

As part of the Infrastructure Law, Colorado is expected to receive about $950 million over five years to help improve public transportation and is also eligible to compete for more funding through competitive grant programs.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.