Polis administration release ‘Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Polis administration announces the next chapter for Colorado and the plans moving forward.

Gov. Jared Polis and his administration have released a roadmap, “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward,” that outlines the four main steps the state will follow to ensure preparedness at the threat of the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or new public health challenges.

Colorado’s four main steps include:

Establishing hospital readiness standards ,surge planning and normalizing COVID patient care in traditional medical settings

Ensuring public health readiness and surge capacity

Investing in health care workforce stabilization and expansion

Engaging the federal government in national endemic response, pandemic readiness and needed reforms

According to the press release, throughout the pandemic, the Polis administration has worked with local governments and federal administrations to provide the best overall care for Coloradoans.

The Polis administration stated as the pandemic recedes to an endemic, Colorado will operate in a state of readiness and anyone who is fully vaccinated should feel comfortable returning to their life and activities as they would before the pandemic.

