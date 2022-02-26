Grand Valley Resettlement Program welcomes first Afghan family

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Resettlement Program was formed with Canyon View Vineyard Church after the Taliban took over Afghanistan as a way to help bring families here to the Grand Valley. The organization has welcomed the first Afghan refugee family to the Grand Valley and is in the process of going through the legal immigration process after fleeing their country because of Taliban persecution.

This organization, through fundraising and donations from the community, secured a furnished apartment for this family when they arrived as well as basic household items. The family is working on assimilating into the community by getting jobs, learning English, and going to school.

The family of five got here two weeks ago, and last Thursday, they were put into their home. The organization’s goal is to get the family self-sufficient as soon as possible with sponsorship through the organization for a total of two years. They are planning on welcoming nine more families.

“This is a collaborative effort in the valley, and it’s been really amazing to see how people have rised up and said I want to help,” said Canyon View Vineyard Church Pastor Emeritus Kirk Yamaguchi.

The Grand Valley Resettlement Program has resource committees to help the families assimilate. Such as workforce, healthcare, housing, and schooling.

“Theresa put together a registry for all the things that are needed for this family to be placed in a home,” said Pastor Kirk. “So we formed a team and worked on housing, getting all the stuff to furnish the home, everything from kitchenware to bathroom, bedding, everything was supplied by people in our church.”

Their team is currently working with the family. English as a second language service starts right away. The kids start school on March 1st, and the father has a work permit and is currently looking for a job.

“He’s very eager. He wants to work,” said Pastor Kirk. “That’s one of the first things he said when we met him at the airport is, what do I need to do to get a job.”

“They want to be part of this community and start giving back,” said Fundraising Lead Theresa Bloom. “From the moment that family moved in, the father stood on the doorstep and said, we are so grateful, we’ve never seen anything like this. We just want to start giving back and living as Americans, and we’re so grateful to this country for bringing us here.”

The Grand Valley Resettlement Program is under Joint Development Associates , which is an organization founded by Bob Hedlund, who has spent time working in Afghanistan in the past.

“They’ve protected me, they’ve kept me safe in my trips living in Afghanistan, and I want to help protect them now that they’re wanting to be rescued from the country,” said JDA Founder, CEO and President Bob Hedlund. “They’re all threatened by the Taliban because they’ve worked for my organization as a U.S.-based organization. So they’re sought after now in Afghanistan.”

" They’ve been vetted by the government,” said Pastor Kirk. “These are good people that needed to be rescued from a dire situation in Afghanistan.”

If you’d like to help the organization, visit jdainternational.org.

Or if you’d rather donate items to the new families coming, the following link has the registry with specific information on what each family is asking for, please visit signupgenius.com.

