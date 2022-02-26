Advertisement

Fruita Monument and Central advance to Sweet 16

The Wildcats and Warriors are four wins away from a state title
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Friday, February 25th:

CHSAA State Basketball Tournament — Girls

Horizon 43, Fruita Monument 58 (up next: at #7 Doherty)

Frederick 43, GJ Central 55 (up next: at #7 Roosevelt)

NCAA Baseball

Northwest Nazarene 9, Colorado Mesa 8 (Game 1)

Northwest Nazarene 4, Colorado Mesa 0 (Game 2)

NBA Basketball

Nuggets 128, Sacramento 110

NHL Hockey

Winnipeg 3, Avalanche 6

