Fruita Monument and Central advance to Sweet 16
The Wildcats and Warriors are four wins away from a state title
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores on Friday, February 25th:
CHSAA State Basketball Tournament — Girls
Horizon 43, Fruita Monument 58 (up next: at #7 Doherty)
Frederick 43, GJ Central 55 (up next: at #7 Roosevelt)
NCAA Baseball
Northwest Nazarene 9, Colorado Mesa 8 (Game 1)
Northwest Nazarene 4, Colorado Mesa 0 (Game 2)
NBA Basketball
Nuggets 128, Sacramento 110
NHL Hockey
Winnipeg 3, Avalanche 6
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.