Colorado State Capitol to be illuminated with blue and yellow lights to display solidarity with Ukraine

The Colorado State Capitol building
The Colorado State Capitol building(Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis released a statement announcing the State Capitol will illuminate in blue and yellow, which are representative of the Ukrainian flag, to display solidarity with Ukraine.

According to the press release, the Capitol lights will be lit starting sundown and remain in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for a week.

