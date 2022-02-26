Colorado State Capitol to be illuminated with blue and yellow lights to display solidarity with Ukraine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis released a statement announcing the State Capitol will illuminate in blue and yellow, which are representative of the Ukrainian flag, to display solidarity with Ukraine.

Colorado stands with Ukrainians here and abroad. We know that freedom, democracy, and independence are a light unto the world and we are proud to cast the colors of the Ukrainian flag across our own State Capitol as we continue to support and pray for the brave people of Ukraine during this dark time.

According to the press release, the Capitol lights will be lit starting sundown and remain in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for a week.

