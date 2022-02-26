Advertisement

CDC eases mask wearing guidance in low-risk communities

CDC recommends people to get vaccinates and boosted in all three levels of risk to protect themselves.(KAIT 8)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance for indoor mask-wearing in regards to COVID-19.

In certain low and medium-risk areas and communities, the CDC loosened guidance for indoor mask-wearing. However, Mesa County is still considered a high-risk area, and indoor mask-wearing is still encouraged for everyone. Montrose County is considered a medium-risk area, and indoor mask-wearing is only required if someone is deemed high risk for contracting the virus. Delta County, on the other hand, is considered a low-risk area, and indoor mask-wearing is no longer recommended unless a person tests positive for COVID or has any symptoms.

