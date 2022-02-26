Athletes competing at CMU for Colorado Special Olympics basketball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Special Olympic Athletes from across the Grand Valley and Montrose converged on Colorado Mesa University as part of the All-Star Challenge basketball games.

Around 60 athletes forming five different teams competed in different events such as free throws, dribbling and sprinting. Volunteers who helped set up and run the event say the experience has been remarkable.

“Honestly, it has been super rewarding,” said Amber Klein. “I love acts of service and giving because it just feels so good to just to be able to see, like, being able to put smiles on other people’s faces.”

Klein is a first-time volunteer with the Special Olympics. She and other members of her sorority were at the event helping out.

For the many volunteers, it gave them the chance to help the athletes who came out to compete, but also spend time with familiar faces.

“I really enjoy being with my friends, playing basketball and do practice, help them and enjoy my last game,” said Ivan Marquez Vargas, who was competing in the All-Star Challenge.

It’s that time spent with friends that volunteers say makes the game even more unique.

“Even like the teammates ‘yeah you got this, you got this!’ or ‘oh man next time,’” said Klein. “It’s just super awesome. It’s always good to see that, just like seeing peers cheer each other on.”

And it’s that comradery that Klein says can help make anyone feel good inside and serves as a good reminder to take time to think about the good in the world, “You know, there’s a lot of bad going on in the world, and everyone’s just like focused on that. You know, just take a minute and focus on the good things that are happening.”

At the end of the event, all the Special Olympians were given awards for taking part in the competition, with places judged off of total points earned.

