US 550 Red Mountain Pass now open after severe weather conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, at 1:00 p.m., the US Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray is now open after the severe weather conditions impacted travel across the region.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, blizzard conditions and heavy amounts of snow prompted the decision to close the pass.

The pass received more than 30 inches of snow.

CDOT states crews conducted avalanche mitigation and snow removal all day Thursday.

The department of transportation worked closely with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and local avalanche forecasters.

