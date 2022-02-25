Advertisement

Oklahoma’s Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat

FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, will step down from the Senate in January, triggering a special election for the seat he’s held for decades.

Inhofe, 87, announced his decision Friday and endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, as his replacement. The senator did not attend a press event about his announcement in Oklahoma City on Friday because Inhofe had “a mild case of COVID,” Holland said on his boss’ behalf.

Inhofe, who was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020, said he will continue to serve until Jan. 3, 2023.

“Nothing is going to change, as far as I’m concerned,” Inhofe said as he called in for the press event. “We are going to continue the work we’ve been doing.”

The timing of Inhofe’s announcement is related to a quirk in Oklahoma law that requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces they intend to retire before March 1. The special election would be held concurrently with the statewide primary, runoff and general election, part of the nation’s midterms.

That means Oklahoma voters will be electing both U.S. senators in November because U.S. Sen. James Lankford is up for reelection as well.

“The Senate is losing a warrior,” Lankford said. “His absence will be felt, and he will be missed.”

Oklahoma hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990.

Inhofe’s announcement is likely to trigger a series of announcements from Republicans planning to run for the seat. Among those expected to consider the race are Republican U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin; former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives T.W. Shannon, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014; and Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, who is currently running for attorney general.

Oklahoma’s three-day filing period begins April 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill Wheel Arcade
FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade
I-70 closed at Clifton exit
Dean and Deb
Trailer and ATVs stolen from man injured in ATV accident Sunday
Winter Storm problems along I-70
Icy roads cause major problems for the Grand Valley
D51 schools on one-hour delay
One-hour delay for D51 Schools Thursday

Latest News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, EU agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and foreign minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion