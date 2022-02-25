Advertisement

New commercial building coming to Fruita

The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace is converting a 13,000 square foot commercial building...
The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace is converting a 13,000 square foot commercial building into a space for retail, art studios, and creative professionals.(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace is converting a 13,000 square foot commercial building into a space for retail, art studios and creative professionals.

The building renovations will include five new street-front retail spaces, each featuring glass walls, skylights, and patios, all facing south Mulberry St. and south Park Square to create a welcoming atmosphere for the public.

The project’s goal is to create an atmosphere full of energy where others can flourish creatively.

“So that community I think when people come together and create something new, there’s an energy that spreads out and I feel like Fruita has many different arts... maybe Cavalcade is a good example where music that’s a space where people can come together for music and really create this vibrancy that makes the world better,” said Alleghany Meadows, FARM co-creator.

The FARM co-creators expect the building to open near the end of August to the beginning of September.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill Wheel Arcade
FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade
I-70 closed at Clifton exit
Dean and Deb
Trailer and ATVs stolen from man injured in ATV accident Sunday
Winter Storm problems along I-70
Icy roads cause major problems for the Grand Valley
D51 schools on one-hour delay
One-hour delay for D51 Schools Thursday

Latest News

On Friday, at 1:00 p.m., the US Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray is now open after...
US 550 Red Mountain Pass now open after severe weather conditions
Midday Live
MCSO and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County discuss partnership
Black History Makers in the Grand Valley
Black History Makers in the Grand Valley
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Damon Davis
Colorado House District 55 candidate Damon Davis announces his run