Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - One person was killed and several others were hurt after a car drove into outdoor diners in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police believe an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley but accidentally accelerated instead. The car struck several outdoor tables at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.

Seven injured diners were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill Wheel Arcade
FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade
I-70 closed at Clifton exit
Dean and Deb
Trailer and ATVs stolen from man injured in ATV accident Sunday
Winter Storm problems along I-70
Icy roads cause major problems for the Grand Valley
D51 schools on one-hour delay
One-hour delay for D51 Schools Thursday

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, EU agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and foreign minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
How to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion