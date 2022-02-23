DJ Snoopadelic to play Las Colonias

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was one of the most talked about Super Bowl halftime shows in recent history. Snoop Dogg was a big part of the Hip-Hop throwback during Super Bowl 56.

One of the D-O-Double G’s personas will be in Grand Junction at Las Colonias Park on April 3rd. DJ Snoopadelic is bringing his R&B’s Big Bad A** BBQ show to Grand Junction Sunday April 3rd. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m.

