Advertisement

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Reynolds was praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.

“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic,” McCarthy said.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight brush fire south of Grand Junction
Grand Junction Fire Department responds to brush fire
Grand Junction police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex on...
Police respond to shots fired call at apartment complex
A man was arrested this afternoon after sheriff’s deputies stopped a car that had been reported...
Man arrested driving stolen vehicle
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Sunday night, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office got a report of a missing ATV rider in the...
Rescue crews find injured ATV rider

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.
Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea