Crash near 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50

Emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50.
Emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday after a crash near the intersection of 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. The highway was closed for some time between 20 Road and 21 Road while emergency crews investigated and cleared the crash.

Colorado State Patrol, Fruita police, and the Lower Valley Fire Department were on scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

