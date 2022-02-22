Advertisement

County opens public comment on poll locations for Nov. election

The Mesa County Elections Office located in Grand Junction, Colo. (File Photo)
(File Photo)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is asking for comments on the location of voter service and polling locations for this year’s general election on November 8.

According to a press release from the Mesa County Election Division, they’re required to designate nine places meeting a certain set of requirements.

Find a list of the proposed spots below.

To submit your written comment follow this link: https://emap.mesacounty.us/vspc

Or, use the following options:

Email at voter.info@mesacounty.us. Mail to PO Box 20000, Grand Junction, CO 81502. Or complete a form at 200 S Spruce Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

These are the proposed locations for the 2022 general election:

  • Mesa County Central Services, Room 40 200 S Spruce Street Grand Junction, CO 81501
  • Dinosaur Journey Museum 550 Jurassic Ct Fruita, CO 81521
  • Palisade Community Center 120 W 8th St Palisade, Co 81526
  • Mesa County Fairgrounds 2785 US-50 Grand Junction, CO 81503
  • Victory Life Church 2066 Hwy 6 & 50 Fruita, Co 81521
  • Colorado Mesa University 1455 N 12th St, Room 213 Grand Junction, CO 81501
  • Department of Human Services 510 29 ½ Rd, Suite 1060 Grand Junction, Co 81505
  • WCCC Community Education Center 2508 Blichmann Ave Classroom 171 Grand Junction, CO 81505
  • Crossroads United Methodist Church 599 30 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81504

