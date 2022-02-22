County opens public comment on poll locations for Nov. election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is asking for comments on the location of voter service and polling locations for this year’s general election on November 8.

According to a press release from the Mesa County Election Division, they’re required to designate nine places meeting a certain set of requirements.

Find a list of the proposed spots below.

To submit your written comment follow this link: https://emap.mesacounty.us/vspc

Or, use the following options:

Email at voter.info@mesacounty.us. Mail to PO Box 20000, Grand Junction, CO 81502. Or complete a form at 200 S Spruce Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

These are the proposed locations for the 2022 general election:

Mesa County Central Services, Room 40 200 S Spruce Street Grand Junction, CO 81501

Dinosaur Journey Museum 550 Jurassic Ct Fruita, CO 81521

Palisade Community Center 120 W 8th St Palisade, Co 81526

Mesa County Fairgrounds 2785 US-50 Grand Junction, CO 81503

Victory Life Church 2066 Hwy 6 & 50 Fruita, Co 81521

Colorado Mesa University 1455 N 12th St, Room 213 Grand Junction, CO 81501

Department of Human Services 510 29 ½ Rd, Suite 1060 Grand Junction, Co 81505

WCCC Community Education Center 2508 Blichmann Ave Classroom 171 Grand Junction, CO 81505

Crossroads United Methodist Church 599 30 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81504

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.