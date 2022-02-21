Grand Junction Fire Department responds to brush fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crews are responding to a brush fire near Gunnison Dam Road and Rosevale Road south of Grand Junction.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, it was an agricultural burn that got out of control.

It is not threatening homes at this time.

We have a crew on scene, and will be updating this article as we get more information.

