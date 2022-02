GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover on 33 Rd. and E 1/2 Rd. at about 1:10 a.m.

According to CSP, two parties were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

