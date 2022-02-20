Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday morning, at 8:27 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol received a phone call of a collision involving a sedan and semi-truck on I-70 at Mile Marker 59.

According to CSP, the sedan driver was transported by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

De Beque Fire Protection District was on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.