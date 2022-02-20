Advertisement

Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck

Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck(David Jones)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday morning, at 8:27 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol received a phone call of a collision involving a sedan and semi-truck on I-70 at Mile Marker 59.

According to CSP, the sedan driver was transported by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

De Beque Fire Protection District was on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident near 32 1/8 Road
Overnight incident near 32 1/8 road
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 testing site
COVID-19 moving towards an endemic from a pandemic
Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.
City of Grand Junction purchases Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely
The Lions Club of Grand Junction
The Lions Club of Grand Junction hosts parade

Latest News

Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Overnight single-vehicle rollover
Overnight single-vehicle rollover
The Lions Club of Grand Junction
The Lions Club of Grand Junction hosts parade
Montrose Police Department
Hiring fair hosted by the Montrose Police Department