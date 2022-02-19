Advertisement

Montrose basketball completes perfect season

Montrose hasn't lost a regular season game in over two years!
Montrose hasn't lost a regular season game in over two years!(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, February 19th:

Varsity Basketball

Montrose 58, Durango 33 (Boys)

Montrose 45, Durango 53 (Girls)

Battle Mountain 45, Palisade 61

Battle Mountain 57, Palisade 60 F/OT

CHSAA Wrestling State Finalists:

Dmarian Lopez (285) - Montrose

Trae Kennedy (120) - Meeker

Connor Blunt (152) - Meeker

Judd Harvey (220) - Meeker

Lane Hunsberger (126) - Cedaredge

Ethan Toothaker (138) - Cedaredge

Ty Walck (170) - Cedaredge

Nicole Koch (118) - Olathe

NCAA Baseball

MSU Billings 3, Colorado Mesa 6

NCAA Softball

Colorado Mesa 6, California PA 4

NHL Hockey

Avalanche 4, Buffalo 3

