Hiring fair hosted by the Montrose Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Montrose Police Department held a hiring fair today at the Montrose Event Center at the Montrose County Fairgrounds in the hopes of giving people who are interested in a career with the department, the chance to apply and to provide the opportunity for the community to meet and greet officers with the department.

This is the second time the department has hosted a hiring fair and Commander Mike Smith says they had great success the last time around and couldn’t wait to host another.

“We welcome people to come and talk with us so they can learn a little bit more of what we’re about and how we serve the community.” said Smith. “We really do believe that we serve the community and it’s difficult to carry that flag unless you interact with the community on a personal level.”

He said applicants were welcome to bring applications to the fair, but they also had recruiters on site to help get the application process started for anyone, regardless if they brought an application with them. Once an application is submitted, the process to get hired on the department, is just beginning.

“It’s a multi-step hiring process but it’s done that way for a very specific reason. We feel as though, for people to serve our community, they have to be very trustworthy and have a high level of integrity. So our standards don’t wave.”

It’s those standards, that Smith says makes the department stand out.

But taking applications wasn’t the only reason for the hiring fair. After two years of red tape, the Montrose Police Department is wanting to get the word out about a new, summer police academy that’s being held at Colorado Mesa University in Montrose.

“Montrose is growing and we’re getting new opportunities here.” said Academy Director, Sgt. Courtney Jones. “There are very few summer academies in Colorado. And right now Grand Junction and Delta offer academies that run during the spring and fall terms of the normal school year, but our academy is going to be offered from May 9th until just before labor day. So it’s going to offer another option for instruction that’s just very rare in Colorado.”

Jones said instructors for the classes will be officers from the Montrose Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations among other agencies.

“We believe that having an academy here is going to make our law enforcement community better as a whole and the support that we have from our community leaders both through the city and the county and of course we couldn’t do this at all without Colorado Mesa University and their support with Western Colorado Community College as well.”

The Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy will be available for anyone wanting to enroll in the academy, not just those interested in the Montrose Police Department. Sgt. Jones says many law enforcement agencies offer sponsorships with departments that pay for the student to enroll and take classes. The Montrose Police Department may even sponsor students, who would also get paid as they attend classes.

Colorado Mesa University is also planning on giving out a scholarship for one person to go through the academy.

The application deadline for that Scholarship is March 14.

For more information about the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, visit: https://www.coloradomesa.edu/montrose/programs/law-enforcement-academy.html

The application deadline for enrollment is March 19.

