Projects Affecting Traffic for the week of Feb. 21, 2022
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 22.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Rd. Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
- Anticipated completion date is March 2022
- No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance
- Please slow down and watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Rd.
- Pinon St. Waterline Construction- City Crews
- Pinon Street south of Unaweep Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Resident access will be maintained
- Anticipated completion date is late March 2022
- 5th St. River Bridge, Guard Rail Repair- City Crews
- Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25
- Single-lane traffic across the 5th St. bridge during normal work hours
- Expect delays
Non- City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
- 1St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Planned winter shut down
- Project will resume this coming spring
- Anticipated completion is May 2022
- Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B- Ute Water
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion date is late April
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project- Mesa County
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Highway 6 and G Rd.
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- 2484 H Rd., Pipe Replacement- Mesa County
- Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25
- H Rd. will be closed at 2484 H Rd.
- Detour route will be in place
