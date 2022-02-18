Advertisement

Projects Affecting Traffic for the week of Feb. 21, 2022

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects(City of Grand Junction)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 22.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Rd. Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022
  • No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance
    • Please slow down and watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Rd.
  • Pinon St. Waterline Construction- City Crews
    • Pinon Street south of Unaweep Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, Feb. 22
    • Resident access will be maintained
    • Anticipated completion date is late March 2022
  • 5th St. River Bridge, Guard Rail Repair- City Crews
    • Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25
    • Single-lane traffic across the 5th St. bridge during normal work hours
    • Expect delays

Non- City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

  • 1St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Planned winter shut down
    • Project will resume this coming spring
    • Anticipated completion is May 2022
  • Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B- Ute Water
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project- Mesa County
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Highway 6 and G Rd.
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • 2484 H Rd., Pipe Replacement- Mesa County
    • Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25
    • H Rd. will be closed at 2484 H Rd.
    • Detour route will be in place

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Burns
Delta Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for double murder in Paonia
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Crime of the week: Suspect(s) involved in vandalism
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Fentanyl pills.
Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.
City of Grand Junction purchases Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident near 32 1/8 Road
Overnight incident near 32 1/8 road
Governor Jared Polis gives State of the State Address in Grand Junction
Governor Jared Polis gives State of the State Address in Grand Junction