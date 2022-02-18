Governor Jared Polis gives State of the State Address in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Chamber of commerce Hosted Governor Jared Polis for special State of the State remarks at the Grand Junction Convention Center Thursday Feb. 17. The Governor spoke about issues facing western Colorado. It happens to be the first time in state history a Colorado governor has delivered a State of the State Address in western Colorado.

Governor Polis spoke about the ways he has worked to save Coloradans money since taking office, such as reducing property taxes and state income taxes. He went on to explain the ways he plans on continuing to help save western Coloradans money.

“In addition to the two reductions in the state income tax that we’ve delivered and the tax payer rebates every Coloradan will get,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Low income Coloradans will also get earned income tax credit called the make work pay tax credit to help make sure it makes sense to work, and a child tax credit.”

Governor Polis also discussed his plans for the year in combating high costs and helping Coloradans recover from the economic toll the pandemic took.

“Now we’re looking at reducing fees across many areas of government.,” said Governor Polis. “First of all we want to reduce vehicle registration fees by $11.50 per vehicle, avoid a two cent fee on gas and try to save money wherever we can. I think its a time where people want to see the government tightening its belt and make sure to pass that savings along to voters and tax payers.”

“For those of us on the western slope most of our businesses are small businesses,” said Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke. “So his message around no fees to start a business for people who are interested in doing that I think will resonate as well as help with unemployment insurance costs so that doesn’t all fall on the businesses.”

Diane went on to say the widening of high speed broadband access to all Colorado households will mean a lot for those on the western slope. As a lot of small businesses here are based out of households and reliable internet access is crucial.

Governor Polis also said he’s worked closely with Mesa County leaders about the importance of job creation in outdoor recreation on the western slope. As those opportunities are a big draw for why people choose to live here.

“This is a hub attracting a lot of companies,” said Governor Polis. “Not only from other parts of the Country, but even from the front range where employees are looking for the quality of life that western Colorado offers. Often your money goes a little bit further here too.”

At the end of his State of the State Address, Governor Polis signed an executive order to give more Colorado households access to high speed broadband.

“It gives me great joy that in the next 4.5 years over 99% of Colorado households will have access to high speed broadband,” said Governor Polis. “As short as two years ago about 11% of mesa county households didn’t have access to broadband.”

Following his State of the State Address, we caught back up with Governor Polis as he kicked off his first stop in his re-election campaign.

“I am really excited to kick off my campaign for Governor right here in Mesa County,” said Governor Polis. “Really talking about helping families hold on to more of their hard earned money, how we can reduce fees, reduce costs. How can childcare be more affordable, transit, roads, better ways to get places, saving people money with rebates on taxes.”

The Governor also mentioned the universal free preschool initiative that passed and will start in the fall of 2023.

“Those kinds of things can help make Colorado more livable as we look forward and make sure we retain our amazing quality of life,” said Governor Polis. “At the end of the day its about practical solutions for issues people face in their lives. We love this state. We love western Colorado. But we want to make sure it’s here for us to enjoy for generations to come.”

