Food Bank distribution event to help those on fixed income

Volunteers working with the Food Bank of the Rockies came together to distribute boxes of food, aimed at helping older adults who are on a fixed income.

The boxes known as Evergreen Boxes contain non-perishable foods, as well as milk, cheese and fresh fruit and are put together with other things such as a recipe or two to help people utilize the food.

The Director of the Western Slope Distribution Center, Sue Ellen Rodwick says the Evergreen Boxes program has been around for some time, but the current state of inflation has grown the need.

“This program has been on going, but we want to get word out to the community because those with fixed incomes have been really hard hit, with inflation being at the highest point it’s been in 40 years” Rodwick said.

The Food Bank of the Rockies designed the Evergreen Box program to help older adults, people who are 60 years and older and are on a fixed income. Those who want to participate in the program only have to sign up with the Food Bank and is income based, but Rodwick says they’re willing to help anyone who needs the help.

“Anyone who comes here that’s an older adult we make sure they walk away with food. Whether they qualify or not.”

The Evergreen Boxes are distributed every third Thursday of the month at the Little Salt Wash Sports Park in Fruita at 10:00 a.m. and the Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center in Palisade at 1:00 p.m.

But Fruita and Palisade, are just a small area that the Food Bank and it’s more than 140 partners cover across the Western Slope.

“We do cover 12 counties of the Western Slope so we have evergreen boxes in each one of those counties we have partners that also work to distribute those boxes.” said Rodwick. “So we want to make sure our older adults are taken care of.”

While the Evergreen Boxes are directed at people who are 60 and older, Rodwick says there are many other programs people who are younger than 60 can utilize, such as a larger distribution event that happens in Clifton. This is every fourth Saturday of ever month.

To be able to help distribute food to those in need, Rodwick says the food bank can use all the help they can get. They’re always needing donations as well as volunteers.

To learn more about how you can sign up for food distribution or how you can volunteer with the Food Bank of the Rockies, please visit: foodbankrockies.org/ws

