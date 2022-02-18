Advertisement

City of Grand Junction purchases Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely

Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.
Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.(Natasha Lynn)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has acquired Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely.

On Feb. 16, the acquisition of the curbside recycling program was approved at a City Council meeting. Steve and Elaine Foss, the founders and previous owners of GJ CRI, decided to retire, which opened the opportunity for the city to purchase.

According to the City of Grand Junction, GJ CRI originated 33 years ago and has expanded significantly, currently serving over 6,182 residential curbside and drop-off customers each month.

Before the city acquired GJ CRI, they had begun a partnership in 2007.

The ownership shift will provide the project with several new opportunities, including “operational efficiencies and the ability to expand recycling opportunities.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Burns
Delta Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for double murder in Paonia
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Crime of the week: Suspect(s) involved in vandalism
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Fentanyl pills.
Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects Affecting Traffic for the week of Feb. 21, 2022
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident near 32 1/8 Road
Overnight incident near 32 1/8 road
Governor Jared Polis gives State of the State Address in Grand Junction
Governor Jared Polis gives State of the State Address in Grand Junction