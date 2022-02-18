City of Grand Junction purchases Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has acquired Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely.

On Feb. 16, the acquisition of the curbside recycling program was approved at a City Council meeting. Steve and Elaine Foss, the founders and previous owners of GJ CRI, decided to retire, which opened the opportunity for the city to purchase.

According to the City of Grand Junction, GJ CRI originated 33 years ago and has expanded significantly, currently serving over 6,182 residential curbside and drop-off customers each month.

Before the city acquired GJ CRI, they had begun a partnership in 2007.

The ownership shift will provide the project with several new opportunities, including “operational efficiencies and the ability to expand recycling opportunities.”

