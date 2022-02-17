Advertisement

Region 10 receives grant for new Olathe innovation center

(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded Region 10 $1.7 million from the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant.

The grant will be utilized to build an innovation center in Olathe. The center’s goal is to focus on “value-added agriculture manufacturing as well as food and beverage business.”

The project will require the use of the Montrose County Housing Authority located in Olathe. The vacant building will be renovated, including improvements like a commercial kitchen, a hub where businesses can rent space, and incubator and accelerator programming.

“This project is the ultimate partnership,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen. “From contributions by both Delta and Montrose counties as well as additional partners to the rent-free building opportunity from the Montrose County Housing Authority . . . this amount of cooperation will make a lasting positive impact on the development of both small business owners and the youth of Olathe and the region.”

The project is community-driven that includes several partners like Region 10, the Town of Olathe, Montrose and Delta Counties, Making Olathe Better, Technical College of the Rockies, Colorado State University, Valley Food Partnership, Conexion Coworking Space, Olathe Business Hub, the Montrose County Housing Authority, and Bank of Colorado.

Matching funds for the grant will be provided by Montrose County ($160,000), Region 10 ($160,000), Delta County ($40,000), Town of Olathe ($20,000), and Bank of Colorado ($15,000).

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to Grand Valley Power's rate structure may impact solar-powered households.
How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Help sheriff’s office identify possible witnesses to auto theft
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Mesa County Valley School District 51 board members
District 51 Board of Education holds meeting in packed CMU ballroom
Grand Junction City Council met on Monday to discuss a draft of marijuana regulations.
Grand Junction City Council members discuss draft of marijuana regulations

Latest News

The land around the Riverfront at Dos Rios is set to be developed for a number of uses,...
Grand Junction seeking grant funds for Dos Rios development
Welding class at WCCC
WCCC welding program expands after increased demand
Clinic area at CMU's St. Mary's Medical Education Center
CMU receives $1M grant for infrastructure for new medical programs
WCCC welding program expands after increased demand
WCCC welding program expands after increased demand